Manchester United hit by double injury blow with duo out of Leeds United clash

Cavani has been struggling with a groin injury and also has a stomach issue meaning the striker will miss the Roses derby against the Whites.

Red Devils boss Rangnick has also revealed that back-up keeper Tom Heaton will also be missing for Sunday's 2pm kick-off against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

"As it seems, Edinson Cavani will still be out," said Rangnick at Friday afternoon's pre-match press conference.

DOUBLE BLOW: For Manchester United boss Ralf Rangwick ahead of Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

"He is still having some problems with his groin and, on the other hand, also some with his stomach.

"The same is true with Tom Heaton.

"Apart from that, everybody else seems to be available."

Raphael Varane is back available having missed Tuesday night's 2-0 win at home to Brighton due to illness, the defender named in the starting XI but then withdrawn and replaced by Victor Lindelof.

Eric Bailly is back fit having initially returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with an ankle problem whilst Rangnick provided an update on Nemanja Matic who has been out with a shin injury.

"I'm grateful that we have more players back available again," said the Red Devils boss, as quoted by manutd.com.

"Nemanja Matic was back in training today for the first time and he did quite well, so he might be available, maybe even for tomorrow for Sunday against Leeds, but definitely in the next two games. And then we will have to see."