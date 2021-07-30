The Red Devils took the decision to call off Saturday's pre-season friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale after routine lateral flow testing for Covid on Thursday saw some possible positive cases returned.

Those who tested positive then went into isolation, pending further PCR tests.

But the Red Devils have since confirmed that no positive coronavirus cases among the first-team group have been found, enabling the return to training.

BETTER NEWS: For Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, above, ahead of the Premier League opener against Leeds United at Old Trafford. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Leeds will take on the Manchester club in their first game of the new Premier League season at Old Trafford in a lunch time kick-off on Saturday, August 14.

A statement released by Manchester United on Friday afternoon read: "After further testing yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday) we can confirm that there are no positive cases within the first-team group.

“Following consultation with the Premier League, they are satisfied that all COVID protocols have been followed correctly and the squad can return to training immediately."

