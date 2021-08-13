England international winger Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73m this summer and Solskjaer says Sancho will be involved in Saturday's lunchtime showdown against Leeds at Old Trafford.

However, France international centre-back Raphael Varane will not be registered in time to face the Whites.

Asked about Sancho at his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said: "Jadon is going to be involved, definitely. He has had a good week.

PLAN: For Jadon Sancho, above, outlined by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Leeds United clash. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

"Unfortunately he was ill after his holiday and we have lost out on a few days of training with him. But he's gelled really well in the group and he's looked sharper than expected almost so he will be involved. I can't tell you if he is going to start or not though."

Asked about Varane who is joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid, Solskjaer said: "He has not trained with us and we haven't dotted the is and crossed the ts yet.

"There is always things happen and things take time and unfortunately with the isolation which delays these things it's not 100 per cent done yet so I can't say that he will be involved tomorrow and I can probably say that he won't be because he has not trained with us."

Alex Telles and Marcus Rashford are both out injured whilst Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson have been out due to coronavirus.

Eric Bailly, Amad and Edinson Cavani are among other Red Devils players who did not appear in pre-season.

"Edi is in the country," said Solskjaer, speaking to manutd.com.

"He’s just finishing off his isolation period. He’s had a little bit of extra time for personal reasons.

"Eric and Amad are also in the country waiting to get the all-clear to join the team again. They’ve had a very exciting summer of course, been in the Olympics, played games before that as well, so they should be fit before they come."

