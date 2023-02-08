News you can trust since 1890
Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United highlights: Willy Gnonto stunner and Varane own goal secures point

Leeds United visit Old Trafford this evening where at 8 o’clock the manager-less Yorkshiremen face Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United

By Joe Donnohue
6 hours ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 10:51pm

Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Francisco ‘Paco’ Gallardo will lead the Whites this evening as a caretaker coaching trio, after Leeds parted with Jesse Marsch earlier this week. The American’s departure came following the 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest last weekend which proved to be the final straw for the United board whose patience ran out after two wins in 17 league games.

Leeds will be without Rodrigo Moreno this evening due to an ankle injury which is expected to keep him sidelined until April. Despite the blow of missing their top goalscorer, the visitors do welcome Robin Koch back into the fold; the German having served a one-match suspension for accruing five yellow cards during the first half of the season.

Build-up, team news, in-game analysis, live match updates and plenty more throughout the evening from Old Trafford right here in our dedicated matchday blog.

Leeds visit Manchester United in their first encounter of what is a double header against their arch-rivals this week (Pic: Getty)

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United live

Key Events

FULL TIME: Man United 2-2 Leeds United

Ayling heads clear, Man United stick it back into the box but Meslier makes a heroic claim. Big moment. FULL TIME

Time almost up

Into the 95th minute now

Run the clock down

90’ Leeds at the Man Utd corner flag. Rutter holding up well.

Relief

90’ Ayling holds off Sancho and sees the ball go out for a goal kick.

Keep it tight

90’ Meslier saves and holds Fred’s curling effort from the edge of the box.

Into stoppage time

90’ Five added minutes

Subs

89 minutes on the clock. Sam Greenwood and Mateo Joseph coming on for Gnonto and McKennie

Swung in

87’ Meslier gathers a dangerously swung Man United free-kick. Rashford lurking.

Tech issues, lol

85’ Twitter is down. Updates in here for the foreseeable. Five minutes of normal time remain.

84’ Lindelof and Malacia on for the hosts

Old TraffordManchester United