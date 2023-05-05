Well, I don't ever see a problem in training because there's no real pressure there like there is a game so the goalkeeper coach working with him there's nothing you can see to suggest or say anything other than you look at him and he does like all the keepers do together and go through the routine.

You know they are they are a bit daft, a bit mad out there. because they love doing what they do. and if you did if you did that for an outfield player would get really bored but the goalkeepers love it. They’re a right good pack together, a little family of their own. so that would help him hopefully but you know that for me is to be one of the probably the biggest issue that I have to make today.