Manchester City vs Leeds United press conference highlights: Sam Allardyce provides squad injury update

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce is expected to provide an update on the squad’s injured players, as well as those hoping to return to full fitness ahead of this weekend’s game with Manchester City.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 5th May 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:38 BST

Leeds’ four-game Sam Allardyce era begins at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, a daunting prospect for any side, never mind one getting to grips with a fourth manager of the season, staring down the barrel of a possible relegation back to the second tier.

United have thrust their survival hopes into the arms of Big Sam, who faces the media for a second time this week on Friday morning.

Follow all the updates and quotes from Allardyce’s pre-match press conference here from 9am.

Sam Allardyce hosts his pre-match press conference this morning (Pic: Leeds United)Sam Allardyce hosts his pre-match press conference this morning (Pic: Leeds United)
Sam Allardyce hosts his pre-match press conference this morning (Pic: Leeds United)

Sam Allardyce press conference LIVE

09:28 BST

Allardyce on Haaland

I'm not sure I could mark Haaland hen I played and I was the most physical player in the league when I played like I mean, I think that you have to be strong enough to deal with him because he can use his bodyweight brilliantly as well as his talent and his skills

09:27 BST

Allardyce on leadership

There's a lot of strong players with character that have been in the last couple of days who've, you know, speak out and you can hear them talking in and then you've got your quieter ones

09:21 BST

Allardyce on defending from the front

When we lose the ball, we all have to be compact and we all have to do our bit Because, you know, if whoever's playing striker, stops penetrating pass tomorrow is doing a great defensive job. I'm not asking him to tackle and win it back but I am asking him to make life difficult for that defender to pass it to Manchester City's players.

09:19 BST

Allardyce on mindset

Mind is everything. And I have to control and talk to the players about controlling the mind about mindfulness about concentration on positive thinking. There's a huge amount of research. Because when we're here [training], everything's going on about training, tactically. You talk about about the mindsets and all that a player can bring in himself in a very good mindset by relaxing at home and start starting to think positively about his game.

09:17 BST

Allardyce on Warnock saving Huddersfield

I hope I get something similar to that in terms of results in the next four games, Roy, Neil and me - it’d be good for the oldies

09:16 BST

Allardyce on Meslier and goalkeepers

Well, I don't ever see a problem in training because there's no real pressure there like there is a game so the goalkeeper coach working with him there's nothing you can see to suggest or say anything other than you look at him and he does like all the keepers do together and go through the routine.

You know they are they are a bit daft, a bit mad out there. because they love doing what they do. and if you did if you did that for an outfield player would get really bored but the goalkeepers love it. They’re a right good pack together, a little family of their own. so that would help him hopefully but you know that for me is to be one of the probably the biggest issue that I have to make today.

09:13 BST

Allardyce on the element of surprise

There can be an element of surprise for me because because Pep won't know - he can second guess based on what I've done in the past.

But that's quite a while ago. And it's a different team. And I've got different players who have different strengths and weaknesses so that can be an element of surprise.

09:12 BST

Allardyce on Haaland

Stop the supply and stop the big man getting as many chances as he gets and then you're limiting chances for scoring so stop the supply but keep an eye on him at all times, particularly in the final third.

09:10 BST

Allardyce on team mentality

I’ve tried to make everybody feel better. You know, I try to have a lot of conversations with lads who come in the office, lads who want to chat in the office, have lots of conversations on the training ground.

Nothing to do with football or coaching just life in general, just to see and find out their personalities, and try and have a little bit more lighthearted conversation here and there, find out more about him gives you, gives you a better understanding of everybody.

09:07 BST

Allardyce on team news

I’ve only got Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra and Cooper injured.

