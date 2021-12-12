Manchester City v Leeds United: Is it on TV? channel, kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

The Whites travel to Manchester on Tuesday evening to face Premier League champions Manchester City in the second of Leeds’ three top-four encounters this month.

Leeds left Stamford Bridge with no rewards for their performance in a close encounter with Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Tuesdays’ opponents are on an impressive run of Premier League wins, but haven’t beaten Leeds since 2013.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off against Manchester City at 8pm on Tuesday December 14.

John Stones and Patrick Bamford vie for the ball during Leeds United's 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad. Pic: Michael Regan.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Manchester City v Leeds United will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

You can follow the action with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Rodrigo scores his first goal for Leeds United in the Whites' 1-1 draw with City at Elland Road. Pic: Catherine Ivill

Last season, the Whites went unbeaten against the Premier League champions.

Leeds held Pep Guardiola’s side to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, where Rodrigo cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener with his first goal for the Whites.

On the reverse, Bielsa’s men claimed a memorable 2-1 win at the Etihad. Stuart Dallas put Leeds ahead on 42 minutes before Liam Cooper was shown red to send the Whites into the interval one goal up but a man down.

The Sky Blues equalised through Ferran Torres with 15 minutes remaining. Leeds resisted City’s attack and hit back on the counter, with Dallas slotting the ball past Ederson to win the game for the Whites.

Leeds United celebrates Stuart Dallas' winner at the Etihad. Pic: Tim Keeton

Of 106 encounters throughout the clubs’ histories, Leeds have claimed 43 wins.

How are Manchester City doing?

City have made a convincing start to their title defence, dropping just eight points across their first 16 games.

Having won all of their last six Premier League matches, Guardiola’s side are at the top of the table.

On Saturday, City beat 10-man Wolves 1-0, with Sterling’s second half penalty the difference at the Etihad.

Last week, City fell to a 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig in the Champions League.