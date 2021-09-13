Manchester City to make move for Leeds United and England star, Manchester United face competition for Olmo

As ever, it’s Manchester City at the forefront of transfer speculation after the weekend with Pep reportedly hot on the tails of not one but two England stars from Premier League rivals Leeds United and West Ham.

Manchester United are also in the conversation but their main focus appears to be Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, but they could face competition for that particular signature.

Newcastle United’s defeat to the Red Devils has once again highlighted the need for further recruitment at St James’ Park and they could look to La Liga for a new centre back.

Also in the paper’s are Brunely’s Dwight McNeil, who discussed his summer transfer window and the speculation surrounding potential moves from Turf Moor, and Arsenal’s defender Ben White, who has named the former Brighton teammate he considers “one of the best centre backs in the Premier League.”

All that and more in Monday morning transfer runour round-up.

1. United in for Olmo but face competition Manchester United are looking into signing Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. However, the German club have valued the 23-year old at €60million and Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all also monitoring the situation (The Mail). Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

2. Aouar wants to stay with Lyon despite Arsenal interest Arsenal summer signing target Houssem Aouar wants to stay at Lyon despite interest from the Gunners. Mikel Arteta reportedly looked a bringing in the 23-year old and could reignite their interest in January (Metro) Photo: Pool

3. Isak wanted by multiple Premier League clubs Sweden' Alexander Isak is wanted by multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, despite only recently having singed a contract extension with Spanish side Real Sociedad (Teamtalk) Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

4. McNeil fully focused on Burnley Dwight McNeil has said he is fully focused on playing for Burnley despite interest from other Premier League clubs. Aston Villa and Everton were both reportedly interest in signing the winger who will make his 100th Premier League appearance tonight against the Toffees (Lancashire Live) Photo: Lewis Storey