Manchester City star hails 'excellent' new Leeds United talent as boss makes brave call
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has hailed the talents of new Leeds United ace Manor Solomon with “levels” backing.
City star De Bruyne is currently away on international duty with Belgium who face a Friday evening Nations League clash at home to Israel. For De Bruyne, that will mean another battle against Solomon who joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham in the final week of the summer transfer window.
Solomon immediately impressed on his Leeds debut in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Hull City and the new Whites winger has now received praise from both De Bruyne and Belgium boss Dominic Tedesco.
"I know Manor Solomon from the Premier League,” said De Bruyne, as quoted by One. “From Fulham, Tottenham, and now he has moved to Leeds, he has the qualities to play at these levels, he is an excellent player.”
Warning of the ‘bravery’ that Solomon and his teammates will show, Belgium boss Tedesco added: “Israel is a team with a new coach, they only played two games with him against Belarus and Hungary, so it's not easy to say too much, mention here players who played at the highest levels.
“For example Manor Solomon and Oskar Gloch as well as others. They come hungry and brave and it seems they want to play football even when they are pressed.”
