City created a host of chances in a completely dominant first-half display and led 3-0 at the break through strikes from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

The onslaught continued after the break and Riyad Mahrez bagged City's fourth before De Bruyne rifled home a rocket to bring up the nap hand.

Despite a tremendous double save from Illan Meslier, John Stones then made it 6-0 with 16 minutes left and Nathan Ake headed home City's seventh just four minutes later.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from United's heaviest ever Premier League defeat.

1. Illan Meslier 5 - Will feel like he could have done better for a couple of the goals but made some stops to prevent double figures.

2. Jamie Shackleton 4 - Another who struggled to contain a pacy, powerful attack. Injury took him out of the game in the first half.

3. Diego Llorente 4 - Struggled to complete passes which put Leeds under even more pressure. Couldn't stem the tide that came back at him.

4. Luke Ayling 4 - Had too much to do, couldn't keep City out as they cut through Leeds time and time again.