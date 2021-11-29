Manchester City 3-2 Leeds United - U23s recap: Whites beaten in Premier League 2 action at the Etihad Campus
Leeds United's Under-23s outfit travel to face Manchester City in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening - follow live below.
Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are expected to make their return from injury tonight.
The Whites take on City in the PL2 with Mark Jackson looking to earn a first league victory in seven games for the club's development side.
We'll have all the build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction below on our matchday blog...
Man City v Leeds United (U23s) - live blog
Last updated: Monday, 29 November, 2021, 22:30
- Leeds U23s travel to Man City on Monday night
- Whites looking to break seven game winless run
- Leeds sit 12th, one point above the drop zone
- City are fourth in the PL2 table
- Bamford and Ayling expected to feature
- --------------------------------------------------------------
- FULL-TIME: Manchester City (Lavia red card) 3-2 Leeds United
Extra minutes for Bamford tonight
Our report
Bamford and Ayling return
FULL-TIME
Man City 3-2 Leeds United
LEEDS CHANCE
90+1. There’s four added minutes... corner ball falls to McKinstry at the back post. He drills a low shot but it’s blocked wide. Cresswell then heads over.
City take the late lead
90. Bad defending. Ball over the top isn’t dealt with. Palmer brings it down... reverse pass back to him. Klaesson saves but can’t gather. City tap home into the empty net.
GOAL CITY
90. Palmer scores...
Leeds break out
88. City come forward... Cresswell with some nice defending. Greenwood tries to stretch the play with a crossfield ball to Bamford. Van Sas in the City goal races out of his box to head it clear.
City sub
86. McAtee off, Taylor on.
Leeds chance
86. Leeds push City back. Moore stops, delivers from the right and Bamford is diving at the back post as he tries to time his run but he can’t connect.