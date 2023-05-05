Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
4 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
6 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Manchester City 2 Leeds United 1: Reaction, recap and analysis after defeat despite twist

Leeds United took on title favourites Manchester City for the first of four games under new boss Sam Allardyce in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League safety.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th May 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 17:36 BST

Here is the full rundown of how the day’s events unfolded at the Etihad.

ULTIMATE TEST: As Leeds United take on long odds-on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad in new Whites boss Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.ULTIMATE TEST: As Leeds United take on long odds-on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad in new Whites boss Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.
ULTIMATE TEST: As Leeds United take on long odds-on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad in new Whites boss Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.

Manchester City 2 Leeds United 1 recap

Show new updates
Fri, 05 May, 2023, 16:30 BST

Predicted Leeds United XI

Sat, 06 May, 2023, 12:22 BST

Good afternoon from the Etihad, Leeds under Big Sam begins

Good afternoon from the Etihad, Leeds under Big Sam begins Good afternoon from the Etihad, Leeds under Big Sam begins
Good afternoon from the Etihad, Leeds under Big Sam begins
Sat, 06 May, 2023, 12:26 BST

Meslier

Will he or won’t he keep his place in the team is probably the biggest Whites team news question here. Allardyce admitted yesterday that his decision over who starts in goal was probanly one of the biggest calls he had to make. It really could go either way. Expect Allardyce to also pack the midfield, five in the middle with one upfront would be no surprise. Leeds are 19-1 to bag all three points here. Even the draw is nearly 9-1 at 44-5. But you never know. Team news coming at 2pm, arrivals at 1.30pm. Four out for Leeds - Cooper, Sinisterra, Adams and Dallas.

Sat, 06 May, 2023, 13:21 BST

Arrivals

Coming shortly, not expecting any big surprises but it will be intetresting to see Meslier’s demeanour.

Sat, 06 May, 2023, 13:29 BST

Archie Gray

Is with the squad. Meslier and Robles both here. Meslier looked very serious, Robles chirpy and smiling, make of that what you will.

Sat, 06 May, 2023, 13:31 BST

Forshaw and Pascal

The first two out on the pitch, Archie Gray with McKennie. Ayling, Bamford and Koch also there

Sat, 06 May, 2023, 13:31 BST

The next batch

Roca, Gnonto and Summerville. Klaesson.

Sat, 06 May, 2023, 13:32 BST

Rasmus Kristensen

Doing the pre-match press.

Sat, 06 May, 2023, 13:35 BST

Arrivals

ArrivalsArrivals
Arrivals
Sat, 06 May, 2023, 13:40 BST

Gnonto, Summerville and Rutter

The last three on the pitch. Everyone else gone inside.

Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:Manchester CitySam AllardycePremier League