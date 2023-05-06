Manchester City 2 Leeds United 1: Late twist but lightning strikes twice to sink Whites

City went ahead in the 19th minute through Ilkay Gundogan who hammered home a low drive into the bottom right corner following a pull back from Riyad Mahrez who had cut in from the right flank and evaded Junior Firpo.

The hosts then doubled their lead in almost carbon copy fashion eight minutes later as Mahrez again escaped Firpo down the right and sent another ball back for Gundogan who this time sent another low shot into the opposite corner from similar range.

Leeds' best chance of a first-half in which they were bombarded fell to Weston McKennie who connected with a downwards header from a corner that City keeper Ederson was able to beat away. But that was United's only attempt on target and City would have been out of sight already but for two big misses from Erling Haaland who hammered a thunderous shot wide from the middle of the box before later losing his footing when in down the right and spooning his shot wide.

LATE TWIST: After Ilkay Gundogan missed from the spot. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Haaland then looked destined to finally score 17 minutes after the restart when played in behind the Whites back line but the striker's shot sailed past Joel Robles and on to the post before bobbling wide.

The post then saved Leeds again in the 84th minute when Gundogan stepped up to take a penalty awarded for Pascal Struijk's foul on Phil Foden only to see his shot smash back off the frame of the goal.

Leeds then threatened a late twist just one minute later as the Whites pulled a goal back through Rodrigo who latched on to a Junior Firpo header and beat Manuel Akanji before firing past Ederson.

The Whites were given four minutes of added time to bag an equaliser but City held firm to take all three points despite the late scare.

Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake (Walker 54), Gundogan (Rodri 90), De Bruyne, Mahrez (Bernardo 87), Alvarez, Foden, Haaland. Subs not used: Ortega Moreno, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Gomez.

Leeds United: Robles, Kristensen, Ayling, Wober, Firpo, Forshaw (Struijk 80), Roca (Greenwood 59), McKennie, Harrison (Summerville 66), Gnonto (Rodrigo 58), Bamford (Aaronson 80). Subs not used: Meslier, Koch, Gray, Rutter.