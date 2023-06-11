A general view of a Leeds United corner flag on the pitch (Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

The Whites’ 49ers buyout has been in the pipeline for several years since the American consortium first took a 15 per cent stake in the club during 2018. Since then, the San Francisco-based group, who number investors from a wide range of industries have upped their stake from 15 to 37 per cent, then acquired an additional 7 per cent to bring their shares to 44 per cent upon consolidating their place in the Premier League.

A deal was struck in 2021 between the new incumbents and Andrea Radrizzani, whose Aser Ventures group owned the remaining 56 per cent of the club, to purchase Leeds United in full before January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, due to Leeds’ relegation last month, a new agreement was thrashed out over the past weeks in order to reflect the club’s status and revised valuation as a Championship outfit.

With an answer now provided for the looming ownership question, Leeds can make headway on appointing a manager, director of football or equivalent, as well as setting budgets and targets for the coming season.

2023/24 will present new challenges for the 49ers, whose involvement with the club began as the team were charting an upward trajectory. Coming down from the Premier League, Leeds’ landing in the second tier this time around will be cushioned somewhat by parachute payments to the tune of £45 million in the first year, as well as relatively sound financial footing.

This is in stark contrast to the last time Leeds dropped out of the top flight almost 20 years ago, against a backdrop of fiscal uncertainty and unsustainable expenditure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First on the 49ers’ agenda must be to appoint individuals to two key roles: first-team manager and director of football. Leeds cannot adequately move forward with their plans for the new season without filling these vacant positions, both of which will provide clarity on the club’s direction of travel for 2023/24.

The interview process must begin without delay, whilst canvassing the opinions of and comparing notes with outgoing staff in order to inform and narrow the shortlist of potential candidates.

Next, Leeds’ new ownership model must establish budgets – in all areas, not solely relating to transfers – for the coming season. Several of these will already be set and many will go unaltered as the 49ers have been in the building for some time now, but agreements between key boardroom stakeholders regarding how much can be expended on incomings, wages and other overheads would seem to be high on the agenda.

Decisions will also need to be taken on existing players, whether they are retained or sold to generate income, and those whose contracts are due to expire later this month. These will be related to budgetary constraints, therefore likely to come after deciding upon broad financial outlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad