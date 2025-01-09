Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A manager sacked after a recent Leeds defeat has now landed a Premier League job.

Narcis Pelach, sacked after Stoke City’s defeat to Leeds United, is quickly back in work with a Premier League role.

Spanish coach Pelach landed the Stoke job in October, replacing the axed Steven Schumacher in the bet365 Stadium hotseat.

Pelach, though, struggled to alter Stoke’s fortunes and the 36-year-old was sacked as head coach after just 19 games in charge following Boxing Day’s 2-0 defeat at home to Leeds.

Stoke and Pelach were loudly booed during and after the contest and the Spanish coach was sacked the following day.

Pelach, though, has now quickly landed himself a Premier League role just two weeks later as part of new West Ham United boss Graham Potter’s backroom team.

The recently departed Stoke boss has been named as one of two first team coaches under Potter along with Billy Reid.

Assistant coach Bruno and goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero complete Potter’s backroom team.