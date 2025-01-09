Manager sacked after Leeds United defeat lands Premier League job for very quick return

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 16:27 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 16:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A manager sacked after a recent Leeds defeat has now landed a Premier League job.

Narcis Pelach, sacked after Stoke City’s defeat to Leeds United, is quickly back in work with a Premier League role.

Spanish coach Pelach landed the Stoke job in October, replacing the axed Steven Schumacher in the bet365 Stadium hotseat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pelach, though, struggled to alter Stoke’s fortunes and the 36-year-old was sacked as head coach after just 19 games in charge following Boxing Day’s 2-0 defeat at home to Leeds.

Stoke and Pelach were loudly booed during and after the contest and the Spanish coach was sacked the following day.

Pelach, though, has now quickly landed himself a Premier League role just two weeks later as part of new West Ham United boss Graham Potter’s backroom team.

The recently departed Stoke boss has been named as one of two first team coaches under Potter along with Billy Reid.

Assistant coach Bruno and goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero complete Potter’s backroom team.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice