Antonetti was relieved of his duties earlier this week following BlueCo’s acquisition of a controlling stake in the Ligue 1 club. Led by Chelsea’s Todd Boehly, BlueCo appear keen to institute rapid changes at the former French champions.

French daily sports newspaper L’Equipe have named Vieira as a possible appointment at Strasbourg, who finished 15th in France’s top flight last season and are the first club Chelsea’s owners have acquired as they look to build a network of teams with the Blues at the spear-tip.

Leeds brought their managerial interview process to a conclusion last week and are awaiting takeover confirmation by the EFL before appointing a new head coach.

Ex-Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira during a Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023. (Pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Players who have not had international commitments over the summer are due to report back for pre-season testing and training at Thorp Arch on Monday, July 3, where they will be greeted by head of medicine and performance Rob Price, his medical staff and the existing coaching framework at the club.

It is not known whether Vieira was one of the candidates who made it to the second round of interviews conducted by Leeds, but the Senegal-born former French international who most recently took charge of Crystal Palace was at one stage among the bookmakers’ favourites to succeed Sam Allardyce at Elland Road.