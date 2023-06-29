Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Manager linked to Leeds United emerges as new frontrunner for European job as Whites wait goes on

Leeds United-linked manager Patrick Vieira has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Frédéric Antonetti at French club RC Strasbourg.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST

Antonetti was relieved of his duties earlier this week following BlueCo’s acquisition of a controlling stake in the Ligue 1 club. Led by Chelsea’s Todd Boehly, BlueCo appear keen to institute rapid changes at the former French champions.

French daily sports newspaper L’Equipe have named Vieira as a possible appointment at Strasbourg, who finished 15th in France’s top flight last season and are the first club Chelsea’s owners have acquired as they look to build a network of teams with the Blues at the spear-tip.

Leeds brought their managerial interview process to a conclusion last week and are awaiting takeover confirmation by the EFL before appointing a new head coach.

Ex-Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira during a Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023. (Pic: Yui Mok/PA)Ex-Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira during a Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023. (Pic: Yui Mok/PA)
Ex-Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira during a Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023. (Pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Players who have not had international commitments over the summer are due to report back for pre-season testing and training at Thorp Arch on Monday, July 3, where they will be greeted by head of medicine and performance Rob Price, his medical staff and the existing coaching framework at the club.

It is not known whether Vieira was one of the candidates who made it to the second round of interviews conducted by Leeds, but the Senegal-born former French international who most recently took charge of Crystal Palace was at one stage among the bookmakers’ favourites to succeed Sam Allardyce at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has also been mooted as a potential Leeds appointment after the two-time Championship-winning, ex-Norwich City boss left his post with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the 2022/23 season.

