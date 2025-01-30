Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburn Rovers head coach John Eustace has been fined £4,000 by the Football Association following comments made about the officiating during Leeds United's meeting with Rovers on New Year's Day.

Eustace has been sanctioned after his comments in a post-match media interview were deemed 'improper conduct' by an Independent Commission.

The Rovers boss accepted the charge but did dispute the size of the fine, referring to similar incidents involving Graham Alexander and Steve Cooper where the fines handed down were £1,600 and £1,750, respectively.

Eustace made three comments which the FA took issue with, in relation to the awarding of Leeds' 88th-minute penalty which was scored by Pascal Struijk.

“I certainly don’t think we would have got the penalty if it was at the other end,” he said after the game which finished 1-1.

“It’s a fantastic football club, 36,000 fans, the referee’s always under pressure to give a decision. Last minute at Elland Road, it’s kind of expected.”

“The penalty against us was very harsh, and I don’t think we would have got that if it had been us at the other end.”

It was suggested by the Commission that Eustace's comments implied bias towards Leeds on behalf of the match referee.

The Rovers head coach will not be subject to a touchline ban but has been warned over his future conduct, in addition to the £4,000 fine.