One Leeds United player has already been loaned out ahead of the coming season with competition at a high level at Elland Road.

Sam Greenwood is headed back out on loan, joining Preston North End on a season-long loan. The young striker spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, scoring five in 35 league appearances as Boro missed out on a top six spot.

The 22-year-old is tipped to have a bright future, but he still isn’t ready to be a first-team starter at Elland Road by Daniel Farke’s estimation, with plenty of competition as things stand. Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Georginio Rutter are all options for Farke, although the latter appears to be attracting interest this summer. Leeds are already said to have rejected a £30million bid from Brighton for his services.

With all that in mind, greenwood has been sent on loan to Preston to continue getting regular first team opportunities at Championship level, linking up with Ryan Lowe at Deepdale. Interestingly, Lowe and Greenwood were already acquainted after bumping into each other abroad last summer.

Lowe told the Preston website: “I’m really pleased with the signing of Sam. He’s a great footballer with quality with his left and right foot, and his set pieces are excellent too. I actually spent a bit of time with Sam last summer when he was training abroad and I saw what he was capable of. “We tried to sort something then but we couldn’t quite get it done and he ended up going to Middlesbrough. We feel he has a big part to play and we’re really pleased to have him with us for the season.”

Greenwood himself said of the move: “I’m over the moon. I can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads, and just to work hard to see where we can get. It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan [Lowe] wanted me, I believe that he’s a manager that can get the best out of me. I know how good he is and he’s a young up-and-coming manager so it gives me confidence to play under him. I can’t wait to play at Deepdale in front of the fans and get them off their seats.”

The young forward arrives at Deepdale with a glowing reference from former loan boss Michael Carrick, who said late last season: "Almost all younger players will have that and it’s our responsibility to manage that - picking and choosing when they are and when they’re not in the team, and also giving them the best chance of performing at their best. Sam’s a terrific character - great attitude and he gives absolutely everything, as you with his work-rate.

