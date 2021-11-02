Management? It’s hard enough running my Fantasy League side! - Catherine Hamill

Top of the league: Leeds United's Paige Williams, right, leads the United Women's Fantasy League competition. Picture: James Hardisty.

It’s a good job I’m only in charge of virtual players, as otherwise they’d be messaging and calling me every week asking – when the team’s coming out? Who’s playing?

I’ve been so busy with my studies and work that I’ll often be watching a Premier League game on a Saturday and realise suddenly that my FPL team has been neglected, again.

Paige Williams is at the top of our Leeds United Women league. She’s doing really well, 570 points to my 374 – she must be keeping it properly up to date.

It must be tricky being a manager in real life – I’m not sure whether I’d be up to it. You can only pick eleven to start, but everyone wants to play and you don’t want to let anyone down.

There’s so much to think about. That’s why I have so much respect for managers, which is doubly true for our manager Dan O’Hearne and the rest of the coaching staff.

Just like the players, they work full time too.

For every game the coaches send us information on how our opponents like to play, the way they set up, and what they want us to do – a lot of time and effort goes into that.

Hard work: Catherine Hamill appreciates the amount of work that goes into running the United Women's team by manager Dan O'Hearne.

You get a range of personalities in players. Some people like to be praised more than others.

For me, I like a bit of both – to be pushed and encouraged. It doesn’t take much, even just a ‘well done’ helps me. It’s nice when your work off the ball is noticed, too.

Everyone can see when you make a key pass or killer tackle, but when you’re affecting the game with runs or positioning, it feels good when that’s acknowledged.

Trust is the main thing, when it comes to player-manager relationships and our team are very aware of that.

Getting on well and respecting each other is really important.

That’s one reason why we’re all going to go and watch England play Latvia at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster later this month – a bit of team bonding.

Nearly all the team is going, coaches included. It’s exciting. It’ll be a great chance to see some top quality women’s football. It’s coming on so much. Everyone is getting on board with the sport, which is great to see.

We’ll be playing at home this weekend, at the Global Stadium in Tadcaster, a FAWNL Plate tie against Stockport County. We beat Stockport 1-0 on the first day of the season, but we won’t read into that too much since the opening game tends to be a bit random, with teams finding their feet.

I’ve played them a few times – they’re a tough team to come up against. They’re hard-working, quick and they don’t really give in.

We’ll watch the video of that first game against Stockport back this week.

There’s lots to watch out for - will they go long? Who are their target players?

Do they push high or sit back?

How do they hold the ball up top?