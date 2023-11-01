A former Leeds United transfer target has played just seven minutes of football this season after deciding to snub Daniel Farke’s side.

Nadiem Amiri came close to signing for United during the summer transfer window but a breakdown in negotiations left the German international midfielder arranging his own transport back to German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old and his entourage were pictured wandering the streets of Leeds on August 28, as the transfer window neared its conclusion, leading fans to speculate whether the midfielder would be named as the club’s newest signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ultimately, Amiri left England without signing a contract as the club and player’s representatives could not agree on terms despite a fee being agreed with Leverkusen. The German club made it clear he would be surplus to requirements this season and so far, have not missed the former Under-21 European Championships finalist.

Currently, Leverkusen top the Bundesliga standings with eight wins and one draw from their opening nine matches, two points ahead of perennial champions Bayern Munich. Amiri has been named on the substitutes’ bench in each of those matches, but has only made four appearances, totalling a meagre seven minutes. In that time, he has completed just five passes and had 17 touches of the ball, according to statistics website WhoScored.com.