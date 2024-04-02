Man Utd move for ex-Leeds United man as promotion rivals' boss speaks out
Manchester United have made an approach to make Southampton director of football and former Leeds United player Jason Wilcox their new technical director. Wilcox has offered his resignation at St Mary's Stadium amid the interest and could make the move to Old Trafford in the not too distant future.
According to Sky Sports, Man Utd have made Southampton an offer which they believe activates a buyout clause in his contract. However, the report claims the Saints dispute the clause even exists and are therefore willing to force Wilcox to serve a year's notice period at the club, with the timing of the approach riling the south coast outfit.
Wilcox has been with Southampton since January 2023 and his influence has been key to the club's push for promotion back to the Premier League.
Southampton boss Russell Martin was asked about the topic after seeing his side lose 3-2 at Ipswich Town on Monday evening.
"I've been hearing from the media that Jason's leaving for six weeks," Martin said. "Nothing's changed. I spoke to Jason this morning, we've had a game, I'm here to talk about the game, not about Jason," he told Sky Sports.
"I'm sure a some point, hopefully in a couple of days, he'll be able to tell you or I'll be able to tell you what's going on. But right now, we've just lost 3-2 in a game where we were fantastic and I don't really want to be talking about Jason. Jason's been great for us, if he leaves, he leaves. I don't know what's going on. I would say give me at least 10 minutes to get over the disappointment of tonight and we'll chat at some point this week and I'm sure I'll have more for you.
"I've not spoken to the club (about it). You know my feelings on Jason, and I'll have a chat with him after. I've just had a text saying how proud he was of the performance. The rest is, once I'm told I'll let you know."
Wilcox joined Southampton after making his name as an academy director at Manchester City. The 53-year-old spent just over 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, working his way up from being an academy coach before becoming the club's U18s head coach and eventually spending five years as academy director.
Any move to Old Trafford would see the ex-Leeds man join a growing list of executives, with the Red Devils appointing Omar Berrada from Man City as a chief executive, while they are also known to be chasing Dan Ashworth of Newcastle United. Wilcox made 105 appearances for the Whites during his playing days in four and a half seasons with the club. He also played for Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Blackpool.