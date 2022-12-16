After three weeks of incredible action the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close on Sunday as Argentina face France in Qatar in the final.

Once the biggest game in football is out of the way it will be time for supporters to turn their attention back to domestic matters and Leeds United will return to action on December 28 when Man City visit Elland Road in the Premier League. That match comes just days before the January transfer window opens and it looks like being an eventful one across the country. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Wolves will have to fend off interest from rival Premier League sides if they are to complete a deal to sign Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha (90min)

Everton remain one of the strongest candidates in the running for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus after a glittering World Cup campaign with Ghana (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham United are moving onto other right-back targets after it became clear they have no chance of persuading Middlesbrough to sell Isaiah Jones (Football League World)

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha by Atletico Madrid as they ponder whether to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window (Evening Standard)

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to ‘escalate their attempts’ to beat Liverpool and Atletico Madrid to sign Moroccan World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat for more than £50m this January (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the winger’s future – once they receive any formal offers (Daily Mail)

Manchester City’s future transfer plans involve trying to sign Bukayo Saka, having held an interest in the England star for a long time, and are taking an active interest in his contract talks with Arsenal, which have been dragging on for well over 12 months (90min)

Manchester United and Newcastle United will face competition from Real Madrid for PSV Eindhoven hotshot Cody Gakpo who was one of the stars of the World Cup with The Netherlands (Mirror)