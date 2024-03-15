Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly mulling over a move for ex-Leeds United flop Weston McKennie this summer. McKennie struggled for traction during his loan spell with Leeds last season and his subpar performances led to criticism from supporters as the club slipped out of the Premier League.

The American has managed to find success this time around, though, forcing his way back into the picture at Juventus and playing a key role under Massimiliano Allegri. In fact his form has been so impressive that the Italian outfit have opened discussions about extending McKennie's contract beyond the end of next season. An agreement has not been reached, though, and according to reports in Italy, McKennie is keen to have another crack at the Premier League. With his value somewhat restored, Juve could be pushed into selling this summer if they cannot tie down his services and there has been suggestions that a fee of £15m could be enough.

According to Give Me Sport, it seems McKennie is not short of potential suitors with Man United and Arsenal said to be keeping tabs on his situation. The report claims the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the USA international with the club considering a move to make him one of the first signings of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's tenure at Old Trafford.

Both Arsenal and Man United have identified Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as a target with the former being linked heavily with his signature, but should they miss out on the Spaniard, McKennie could be seen as a very viable option apparently. The report also suggests that Aston Villa and Fulham could reignite their interest after being linked with the 25-year-old in the summer, despite his struggles at Elland Road.

McKennie made 20 appearances for the Whites in all competitions last season after joining the club in the closing stages of the January transfer window. The period of instability probably didn't help the midfielder at Elland Road as he played under four different managers in just four months at the club and while he did have his moments, it's fair to say he failed to make a positive mark in West Yorkshire.