As he countered the bad news – fresh injuries for Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James – with the return of Robin Koch, Bielsa was giving off a far more upbeat vibe than the one that clung to him on Tuesday night after the Manchester City defeat.
“I’m in high spirits,” he said.
“Part of my job is to be able to face the most difficult moments – you come out of them correcting things, taking them on board and not delegating responsibility or looking to blame others.”
This was, for Leeds fans concerned by the most dejected body language seen from the coach since 2019, a good start.
And it got better as he clarified, for anyone uncertain of his January transfer stance, that whilst he did not feel he could demand more new signings, he was not against them in principle as long as anyone joining was better than the players the club already have.
“I never said I don’t want players to come in January, as you guys informed I am opposed to it,” he said.
“The only thing I said and I reiterate is that to bring in players they should be better than the ones we already have. The club has invested £130m in this squad; I don’t know if they can or can’t invest more. But I’m not in conditions to demand incorporations when the organisation has been so responsible.
“That type of information [if discussions have taken place over potential targets] we only give if we are going to sign a player. What I don’t have any doubts about is that the club will do the maximum they can to resolve the needs.”