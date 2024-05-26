Man United man hands Leeds United added motivation for next season with full-time dig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United fell short in the Championship play-off final against Southampton

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire appears to have taken a swipe at Leeds United following their Championship play-off final defeat at Wembley. The Whites were beaten 1-0 by Southampton at the national stadium as they agonisingly missed the chance to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke's side started the game well as the heavens opened in north west London, but they couldn't prevent Southampton from taking the lead through Adam Armstrong in the 24th minute. United struggled to respond with the front four, who have done the business on so many occasions this season, failing to make a dent in the Saints' back line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

Leeds managed to hit the bar late on through substitute Dan James but they couldn't find the breakthrough they needed to peg the Saints back. It'll be Southampton playing top flight football next season then, with Leeds having to wait at least one more season to return to the big time.

Maguire was a keen observer from afar on Sunday afternoon and the England defender took to Instagram to deliver a dig at the Whites.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting a picture of a TV, showing Southampton fans celebrating promotion at Wembley at full-time, Maguire wrote: "Hope everyone having a fantastic Sunday". The caption was followed up with a red circle and red love heart, just to hammer home the message.

Given his playing history and the club he currently plays for now, it's fair to say Leeds fans aren't exactly fond of Maguire, but the defender seems have to made an effort to add insult to injury with the post.