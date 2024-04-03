Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are in a fine spot as they prepare to enter the final six games of the Championship season. The Whites are currently second in the table, one point above Leicester City and one point behind league leaders Ipswich Town, and having gone 15 games unbeaten, they'll fancy their chances of kicking on to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League.

United travel to Coventry City next up and they know that only a win will be enough to guarantee they remain inside the top two. Here's a look at some of the biggest stories today as the build-up to Saturday's clash begins.

Man City's Phillips price

Man City are reportedly willing to consider offers in the region of £30m in their bid to offload ex-Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips permanently this summer. That's according to Mail Online, who suggest City could be resigned to losing money on the man they paid Leeds United £45m for less than two years ago.

Phillips has had a tough time since leaving Elland Road and his form while on loan at West Ham United over the last couple of months has only underlined that, with the midfielder dropping out of the England fold and receiving large amounts of criticism. As such, it's hard to see a way in which the midfielder continues to have a future at the Etihad Stadium.

Leeds have been linked with a move to bring him back to Elland Road, should they win promotion to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if that reported interest will materialise.

Batshuayi 'button pressed'

Fenerbahce are reportedly pushing to keep hold of Michy Batshuayi this summer, amid reported interest from Leeds United. The Whites have been credited with interest in the former Chelsea man, who is coming to the end of his current deal with the Turkish club.

