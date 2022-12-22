Man City star likely to miss Leeds United clash and Erling Haaland 'missing a bit'

City had 16 players representing the club in Qatar and 22-year-old Alvarez helped Argentina lift the trophy which was decided on penalties after a 3-3 draw after extra-time in Sunday's epic final against France. Alvarez played 467 minutes in Qatar, scoring four times, and Guardiola has revealed that the City star would be having ten days off before returning. City will return to action with a fourth round EFL Cup clash at home to Liverpool this evening but then face Leeds in the two sides' first Premier League game back next Wednesday night - ten days after the World Cup final.

"We are incredibly happy for him," said Guardiola of Alvarez, as quoted by the MEN. "Congratulations to him and Otamendi, personally to Messi. To Argentina, well deserved. We're delighted for Julian, he played a lot, his contribution was amazing for the team. We have a world champion in our team. He'll have a week, ten days off. Many games, lots of tension. He'll have a break, maybe before the new year."Guardiola also provided a general team news update both on the condition of City's World Cup players and his club's highest profile stars who did not compete in Qatar, led by Leeds-born striker sensation Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez due to Norway and Algeria respectively not qualifying. Sergio Gomez also did not make the Spain squad.

"We will see," said the City boss. "The players in the World Cup are a better condition than were here. Sergio, Erling, Riyad miss a little bit. The players who come back competed and trained every day. It’s normal to keep the rhythm and the players who weren't there to keep the rhythm. We have to do it.

CELEBRATING: Manchester City star and Argentina World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in downtown Buenos Aires. Photo by TOMAS CUESTA/AFP via Getty Images.