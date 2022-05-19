Here are the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Leeds United will be looking to extend their unbeaten run against Brentford to four matches this weekend in the final game of the campaign.

The Whites previous - and only - Premier League meeting with the Bees ended 2-2 in December, with a last minute goal from Patrick Bamford claiming an important point.

Their last win against Brentford came almost three years ago, thanks to a late goal from Eddie Nketiah.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Chelsea eye AC Milan captain Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli this summer, with the Italian's contract set to expire. The Blues would face competition from Bayern Munich and Barcelona for his signature. (Daily Mail)

2. Tottenham keen on ex-Arsenal attacker Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have expressed interest in signing Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the attacker's deal expiring in June. The 33-year-old has five goals and six assists in Serie A this season. (La Gazetta dello Sport)

3. Tottenham target Aston Villa midfield maestro Antonio Conte has added Aston Villa's John McGinn to his list of potential summer targets. The Tottenham boss will look to add up to six players ahead of next season. (Telegraph)

4. Everton flop on his way out Everton are reportedly looking to offload summer signing Dele Alli but will demand £20 million for the midfielder. The Toffees may have to pay up to £40 million to Tottenham following his summer move. (Daily Mail)