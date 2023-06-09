John Stevenson and Jon Iddon have travelled to Turkey to support his club in their potential treble-clinching game against Inter Milan on Saturday night, but today paid a visit to Taksim Square in order to lay flowers, a Leeds scarf and photos of Chris and Kevin.

The pair were murdered in Instanbul in April 2000 after being attacked prior to Leeds’ UEFA Cup semi-final game against Galatasaray. It has become a Leeds United annual tradition for fans to turn their backs to the play and applaud during a fixture around the anniversary of the double-murder. Twenty-three years ago travelling supporters turned their backs in Istanbul as Leeds took on Galatasaray, in protest that the game was ordered to be played just 24 hours on from the tragedy.

John told the YEP: “As a Man City fan who has followed my team around for over 40 years I was heartbroken at the time to see the mindless and tragic death of two fellow fans who travelled like me to support their team, but never to return home to their families. Myself and fellow blue Jon Iddon wanted to show that they will never be forgotten and were honoured to pay respect to Chris and Kev.

“We are football fans first and when our close friend Andrew Dick, a massive Leeds fan, asked us we were touched to do this on behalf of all City and Leeds fans.”