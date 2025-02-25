Leeds approached Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash at second-placed Sheffield United sat two points clear of the Blades and holding a four-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.
Monday’s contest, though, represented a game in hand for both Leeds and Sheffield United, offering both teams a huge chance to create new big gaps. A victory for Chris Wilder’s side would have seen them displace Leeds by a point at the top of the division and also pull five points clear of Burnley.
Illan Meslier’s unfortunate own goal had the Blades on course for a 1-0 victory but Leeds produced another stunning turnaround as second-half goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sealed a brilliant 3-1 success.
With 12 games remaining, Leeds have now pulled five points clear of Sheffield United, seven points clear of Burnley and 13 ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland in a clear breakaway top four.
It’s all led to the bookies drastically changing their betting markets and this is how they now rate Leeds United’s promotion and title prospects in their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds. Prices for relegation are used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.
