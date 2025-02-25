Mammoth Leeds United change vs Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Coventry City, West Brom, Middlesbrough in new predicted final Championship table with title and automatic promotion odds

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 10:35 BST
Leeds United have opened up new gaps at the top of the division, leading to a gigantic Whites change with the bookies in their predicted Championship final table and odds.

Leeds approached Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash at second-placed Sheffield United sat two points clear of the Blades and holding a four-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Monday’s contest, though, represented a game in hand for both Leeds and Sheffield United, offering both teams a huge chance to create new big gaps. A victory for Chris Wilder’s side would have seen them displace Leeds by a point at the top of the division and also pull five points clear of Burnley.

Illan Meslier’s unfortunate own goal had the Blades on course for a 1-0 victory but Leeds produced another stunning turnaround as second-half goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sealed a brilliant 3-1 success.

With 12 games remaining, Leeds have now pulled five points clear of Sheffield United, seven points clear of Burnley and 13 ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland in a clear breakaway top four.

It’s all led to the bookies drastically changing their betting markets and this is how they now rate Leeds United’s promotion and title prospects in their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds. Prices for relegation are used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-6.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-6. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 8-15

2. 23rd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-15 Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 8-15

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-15 Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-4

4. 21st: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 11-4 Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 7-2

5. 20th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 7-2 Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-1

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 4-1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield UnitedSunderlandCoventry CityWest BromMiddlesbroughBlades
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice