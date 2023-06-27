Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Make or break for Leeds United youngster upon fresh backing

Crysencio Summerville has received fresh international backing upon make or break time for Netherlands under-21s.
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

Summerville is away with the Dutch under-21s side at the under-21s Euros but his side are still seeking their first victory ahead of this evening’s Group A finale against joint-hosts Georgia in Tibilisi. The Netherlands were held to draws against both Belgium and Portugal in their first two group games in which Summerville was taken off midway through the second half in both.

But the 21-year-old Leeds winger has been given another start for today’s finale which the Netherlands must win to guarantee a top-two finish and progression to the quarter-finals. The Dutch currently sit third in the group, behind second-placed Belgium on goals scored and two points adrift of Georgia.

Portugal are bottom of the group with just one point and take on Belgium in another 5pm kick-off. Every game at the tournament can be watched live on uefa.tv

CRUNCH TIME: For Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, above, with the Netherlands under-21s side at the under-21s Euros. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.CRUNCH TIME: For Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, above, with the Netherlands under-21s side at the under-21s Euros. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
