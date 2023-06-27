Summerville is away with the Dutch under-21s side at the under-21s Euros but his side are still seeking their first victory ahead of this evening’s Group A finale against joint-hosts Georgia in Tibilisi. The Netherlands were held to draws against both Belgium and Portugal in their first two group games in which Summerville was taken off midway through the second half in both.

But the 21-year-old Leeds winger has been given another start for today’s finale which the Netherlands must win to guarantee a top-two finish and progression to the quarter-finals. The Dutch currently sit third in the group, behind second-placed Belgium on goals scored and two points adrift of Georgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portugal are bottom of the group with just one point and take on Belgium in another 5pm kick-off. Every game at the tournament can be watched live on uefa.tv