Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has returned to training with the rest of the first-team squad after the submission of a transfer request on the eve of the Whites’ fixture with West Bromwich Albion last Friday.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:52 BST

Gnonto has sat out Leeds’ last three fixtures, versus Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City and West Brom, in relation to his desire to leave Elland Road this summer following United’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Italy international had been training away from Daniel Farke’s first-team group, but the YEP understands Gnonto has now returned to the senior group after talks with members of the club hierarchy earlier this week, as first reported by The Athletic.

Leeds have fought to keep the in-demand teenager and have rejected multiple bids from Premier League suitors Everton.

The club’s stance has been that the 19-year-old is not for sale, which led to an official statement claiming the situation was being dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter after Gnonto informed Farke he would like to sit out the Whites’ fixture at St. Andrew’s Stadium.

Leeds view the player’s reintegration as a step in the right direction after his meeting with chief executive Angus Kinnear on Monday, and participation in full team training on Tuesday. Consequently, Gnonto is once again in contention to feature this weekend away to Ipswich Town – a decision which will ultimately rest with first-team boss Farke.

