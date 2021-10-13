Major Raphinha news emerges from Brazil ahead of Leeds United's return to action at Southampton

Raphinha has made a huge impact from the Brazil bench during the last week's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela in Caracas and Colombia in Barranquilla.

The Whites winger was brought on during the interval of Friday's clash against Venezuela and quickly bagged two assists whilst also starting the move that led to a converted penalty as Tite's side turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win.

Raphinha was also named amongst the substitutes for Sunday's contest against Colombia but was finally brought on in the 61st minute and again created chances as part of a goalless draw.

QUICKLY IMPRESSING: Leeds United winger Raphinha, centre, pictured in action for Brazil during Sunday's goalless draw against Colombia in Barranquilla. Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images.

Brazil have since held an open training session that was covered by Globo Esporte who are reporting that Raphinha will now start Friday's home qualifier against Uruguay and replace Gabriel Barbosa in the front line.

The Uruguay clash kicks-off at 1.30am BST in Manaus on Friday morning - 37.5 hours before Leeds return to Premier League action with a trip to St Mary's to face Southampton.

Despite the quick turnaround, United had been expecting Raphinha to play a part.

