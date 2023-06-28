The Whites’ shirts have been adorned by the SBOTOP logo for the past three seasons, since earning promotion to the top flight of English football during the summer of 2020.

Leeds agreed a partnership with the sports betting company which was described at the time as the ‘largest commercial deal in the club’s history’.

The SBOTOP logo has featured on the front of the club’s Adidas-manufactured kits, whilst also appearing as a sponsor on the club's official training wear.

SBOTOP logo adorns the 2022/23 Leeds United home shirt (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Earlier this year, Premier League clubs voted in favour of a voluntary ban on gambling sponsorship as a club’s primary shirt sponsor from the beginning of the 2026/27 season.

A report revealed 18 of the division’s 20 teams voted in favour of a voluntary ban, while two abstained. Clubs are understood to have supported the move in order to avoid government legislation banning it completely, according to The Times.

Fulham’s new partnership with SBOTOP will therefore come to an end before the start to the Premier League’s 2026/27 campaign.

SBOTOP chief executive Bill Mummery, said of the new Fulham partnership: “We are delighted and excited to bring our two ‘Premier Brands’ together. Jointly, we look forward to increasing both our brands’ awareness on a truly global platform in the coming seasons.”

It is unclear whether Leeds’ ‘multi-year partnership’ with the gaming firm will continue into 2023/24, if they will remain as Leeds’ principal shirt sponsor for another season, or new commercial deals have been sought.