The 20-year-old is one of three strikers the Whites are assessing in the January transfer window and news of their interest was broken by Sky Sport Germany on Saturday. That story appears to be at the centre of the Bundesliga club's decision not to involve the Frenchman in their training sessions and Monday's friendly with Servette. Hoffenheim are currently out in Portugal on a training camp.

A club statement said: "For the time being, Georginio Rutter will not take part at all in training or in the friendly match against Servette. Since yesterday, there have been rumours circulating of a move to the Premier League for the Frenchman."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoffenheim's sporting director Alexander Rosen revealed that the issue is occupying Rutter's mind and they have a duty of care not only to the club but the player himself.

“Georgi has been confronted with a major issue, that is taking a lot of his energy. He is a young man and it is therefore understandable that he is preoccupied by the current situation," said Rosen.

“From our side, it is a case of dealing with a young man in a responsible manner and for that reason, we have decided that he should not participate in full training with the first team right now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Rosen, Leeds are not the only side vying for Rutter's signature.

“Obviously there has been tremendous interest in such a talented player not only since yesterday," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MAJOR ISSUE - Hoffenheim have taken Georginio Rutter out of training and won't involve him in their friendly on Monday, amid interest from Leeds United and other clubs. Pic: Getty

"You don't have to be an expert to know this. There is currently more than one club that is trying hard to get the player. Ultimately we have to decide what is best for TSG Hoffenheim under the given circumstances. But it is also important to include the thoughts of Georginio and those around him, because after all we are not talking about a piece of furniture here, but about the future of a young person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad