Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Changes have been made to next season's FA Cup with the aim of 'protecting and enhancing the magic' of the competition. The most noteworthy change is that replays have been scrapped from the first round proper in order to try and reduce the amount of games played across the competition.

At present, replays are used until the fifth round, but the decision has been made to ditch them entirely once Football League clubs have entered the competition, with all ties from the first round set to be settled in just one meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has also been announced that the fourth round, fifth round and quarter-finals will be played on standalone weekends, exclusive from Premier League fixtures. That means the fifth round will be moved from its current midweek slot back to a weekend, while the FA Cup final will also be given an exclusive Saturday in the calendar during the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season.

The changes come as UEFA expand the Champions League, ensuring more midweek slots will be required for those competing. As such, with more football being played next season, the Premier League has been forced to get rid of its mid-season break, which was in place to ease the physical burden on players and clubs after the hectic festive period. Such alterations come as part of a new six-year agreement between the FA and the Premier League.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive said: "The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future. This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad