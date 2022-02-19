Marcelo Bielsa's Whites began the day in 15th place and six points clear of the drop zone occupied by Norwich City, Watford and Burnley but Burnley and Watford both recorded victories on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche's Burnley side began the day bottom of the table but the Clarets romped to a 3-0 victory at Brighton whilst Roy Hodgson's newly-inherited Watford team - who were second-bottom - also bagged three points through a 1-0 triumph at Aston Villa.

Norwich City were beaten 3-1 at Liverpool and are now bottom but Leeds are now just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of this week's games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ON THE RISE: Clarets trio Jay Rodriguez, Dwight McNeil and Nathan Collins celebrate Burnley's 3-0 triumph at Brighton. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

Second-bottom Burnley also have a game in hand on Leeds in a bid to reduce a six-point gap to them but third-bottom Watford have played one game more than the Whites and are six adrift in addition to Norwich who have played two games more.

Fourth-bottom Newcastle United also moved a point closer to the Whites through a 1-1 draw at West Ham United and the Magpies are now just a point behind Leeds but having played a game more.

Yet fifth-bottom Everton blew their lines as the Toffees were beaten 2-0 at Southampton one week on from defeating Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard's side stay a point and a place behind the Whites who are also just one point behind 14th-placed Brentford who have played three games more.

The Bees were beaten 2-1 at Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.