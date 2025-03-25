Major Championship table fluctuation predicted in Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United's last eight game-by-game forecast

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 05:55 BST

Leeds United's Championship title bid has twists and turns still to come as Burnley, Sheffield United and Daniel Farke's Whites all vie for supremacy.

Due to the sequence of predicted results and the chopping-and-changing of top spot, Leeds' focus must be keeping their head in the game during the final straight. Farke and his players cannot afford to let themselves being leapfrogged - which is somewhat inevitable due to fixture scheduling - affect performances when they do take to the field.

The make-up of the top three is expected to change throughout the last eight gameweeks, with Leeds dropping as low as third at one stage and Burnley’s fixture at home to Sheffield United proving crucial in the title race and for automatic promotion.

Here, the YEP predicts each title contender's eight remaining Championship games - and how the table will look after each matchday.

Points: 81

1. Gameweek 39: Sheffield United vs Coventry City - Draw

Points: 81

Points: 81

2. GW 39: Burnley vs Bristol City - Home Win

Points: 81

Points: 83

3. GW 39: Leeds United vs Swansea City - Home Win

Points: 83

Leeds remain in top spot after beating Swansea at Elland Road, but their advantage over third place remains at just two points. Seven matches remain.

4. GW 39 Final Standings: 1. Leeds, 2. Burnley, 3. Sheffield Utd

Leeds remain in top spot after beating Swansea at Elland Road, but their advantage over third place remains at just two points. Seven matches remain.

Points: 82

5. GW 40: Coventry City vs Burnley - Draw

Points: 82

Points: 84

6. GW 40: Luton Town vs Leeds United - Draw

Points: 84

