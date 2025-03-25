Due to the sequence of predicted results and the chopping-and-changing of top spot, Leeds' focus must be keeping their head in the game during the final straight. Farke and his players cannot afford to let themselves being leapfrogged - which is somewhat inevitable due to fixture scheduling - affect performances when they do take to the field.

The make-up of the top three is expected to change throughout the last eight gameweeks, with Leeds dropping as low as third at one stage and Burnley’s fixture at home to Sheffield United proving crucial in the title race and for automatic promotion.

Here, the YEP predicts each title contender's eight remaining Championship games - and how the table will look after each matchday.

1 . Gameweek 39: Sheffield United vs Coventry City - Draw Points: 81 | Nigel French/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . GW 39: Burnley vs Bristol City - Home Win Points: 81 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . GW 39: Leeds United vs Swansea City - Home Win Points: 83 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . GW 39 Final Standings: 1. Leeds, 2. Burnley, 3. Sheffield Utd Leeds remain in top spot after beating Swansea at Elland Road, but their advantage over third place remains at just two points. Seven matches remain. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . GW 40: Coventry City vs Burnley - Draw Points: 82 | Getty Images Photo Sales