Major boost as club look to sell £25.6m Leeds United target, Whites table striker bid

The defender joined early in the window from La Liga giants Barcelona, and has since opened up on the factors that convinced him Elland Road was the right place to continue his career.

“It was not all or 100 per cent a decision [down to Bielsa] but also the style of how he plays and how he manages the team,” Firpo told Sky Sports of his £13m move to Leeds.

“It makes the decision [easy]. He wants the player to press high and be one v one all over the pitch with long distance [running] and I think it’s my style of football.

“I never want to forget Victor [Orta] too. He came to me to show me the project of the club and I think since the first time that I spoke with him I had a clear decision.”

Firpo also spoke with mixed emotions about his time at Barca.

He added: “It [Barcelona] was a good place to learn. I played with maybe too many footballers who were the best in their positions.

“It was a great learning [period] but of course at the same time it was a little frustrating because I wanted to play more. I think I deserved to play more but they didn’t give me the chance to play.”

