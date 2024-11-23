Major blow for big Leeds United promotion rival as key man faces ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major blow has been dealt to a key Leeds United promotion rival.

Leeds United’s big Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United have been dealt a major blow which has left a key man facing suspension.

Chris Wilder’s side took on Coventry City at the CBS Arena in one of Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-offs in which Anel Ahmedhodzic was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute.

The centre-back had been involved in an ongoing feud with Coventry’s Norman Bassette throughout the first half and the pair clashed again one minute before the break.

Bassette barged the Blades player to the ground just outside of the box and tapped his rival on the neck as he ran past him.

Ahmedhodzic then showed a furious reaction, quickly rising to his feet and racing up to the Coventry player’s face and pushing him in the chest, Bassette consequently tumbling to the floor.

His moment of madness will go down as violent conduct which will mean a three-game ban. The ten-men Blades took a 2-1 lead into the interval via strikes from Tyrese Campbell and summer Leeds target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.