The Red Devils had not scored from a corner all season but ended that run in the 34th minute of Sunday's clash at Elland Road as Maguire headed Luke Shaw's delivery past Illan Meslier.

Ralf Rangnick's visitors doubled their lead in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time via Jadon Sancho but Leeds started a stunning comeback in the 53rd minute when Rodrigo beat 'keeper David de Gea from distance on the left flank.

Raphinha then equalised just 24 seconds later but the Red Devils hit back to claim a 4-2 victory as substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga netted in the final 20 minutes.

OPENER: Harry Maguire beats Diego Llorente, far side, to head Manchester United in front in Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

The game was played in treacherous conditions but Maguire hailed his side for their reaction in dealing with both the weather and the Leeds response.

The centre-back also felt the Whites were fortunate in netting the goal that put them back in the game.

“Their first goal is really lucky and it gets them right back in the game," said Maguire, speaking to manutd.com

"Then they scored a good goal and we have to fight back and we had to stick together.

“I’m really proud of the lads and pleased with the way we stuck together, regrouped.

"We knew we had the qualities to hurt them and we had to calm that storm, get together and we knew we had 30 minutes to win the game and we’ve done that."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Maguire added: "The conditions in the second half was really bad, to be honest.

“The half that we were playing in and defending was really waterlogged so we came out at the start of the second half and played as if we normally would in the first half, dribbling, trying to win those one on on battles.

“We knew we got caught on it too much especially in the first five minutes of the first half so we had to get used to the conditions. But yeah it was old school, so many tackles. I’m sure it was good to watch a game like that but thankfully we came out on top.”

Reflecting on his side ending their corner drought, Maguire admitted: "It’s been frustrating for me, especially."

“I see the stat and I feel embarrassed, to be honest. Set plays are a huge part of the game, especially in tight, big games. The first goal is crucial.

“We haven’t played well enough this season, but if we’d have improved our set plays, we’d be sat higher in the table. It’s a big part of the game.”