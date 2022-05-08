Magnificent seven rated key threats to Leeds United at Arsenal but chance high of score draw

The Gunners are firm odds-on across the board to seal a victory and no bigger than 1-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 4s.

But in a market not too dissimilar to the one last weekend against City, the Gunners are responsible for the first seven players in first goalscorer betting.

Alexandre Lacazatte and former Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah are joint top of the list at 5s, closely followed by Bukayo Saka at 6s.

MARKET LEADER: Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, above, is joint-favourite to score first in Sunday's clash against Leeds United at the Emirates alongside former Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Gabriel Martinelli is then 13-2, followed by Nicolas Pepe at 7s and Emile Smith Rowe at 39-5.

Martin Odegaard is the seventh Gunners player in the list at 43-5, after which the first Whites threats are introduced in Rodrigo (12)s and Joe Gelhardt (25-2).

Bigger odds are on offer about Raphinha (29-2), Sam Greenwood (33-2), Dan James (37-2) and Jack Harrison who is as big as 27-1 to score first.

Gabriel Magalhaes (16s), Mohamed Elneny (22s) and Granit Xhaka (28s) are regarded as the other most likely Gunners threats and a 2-1 win for the hosts is rated the most likely outcome at 8-1.

Leeds, however, are not totally discounted as a 1-1 draw is not much bigger at 19-2.

The Whites are 22-1 to leave with a 2-1 victory, 26s to oblige 1-0 and 54-1 to win 2-0.