Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds presided over a famous three-nil victory against Chelsea on a sunny, Sunday afternoon, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season under Jesse Marsch.

United were quick out of the traps and opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark through summer signing Brenden Aaronson.

The American robbed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy inside the penalty area and tapped in to send Elland Road into rapturous celebration.

Leeds United celebrate opening the scoring at Elland Road vs Chelsea (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly afterwards, Spanish forward Rodrigo doubled Leeds’ advantage with a header from a well-worked set-piece routine.

Jack Harrison added a third in the second half, but it was his creativity that was singled out by Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the break.

"The movement from Rodrigo is so good, brilliant delivery, brilliant header and Mendy has no chance whatsoever,” the ex-Leeds man said.

"When you have movement and come across people you always have a chance. The delivery is absolutely magnificent and his header is absolutely great.”

Harrison has been something of an unsung hero in Leeds’ evolution away from Marcelo Bielsa’s preferred style.