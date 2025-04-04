Luton Town v Leeds United final injury news with 1 new doubt and 3 out but stars back

Seven huge games will now decide United’s automatic promotion fate, starting with Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters and Whites are facing very different battles at opposite ends of the Championship table, Leeds second but Luton second-bottom. Luton, though, actually sit six places higher than Leeds in the Championship form table taken over the last five games, Matt Bloomfield’s side having amassed ten points from their last five but Daniel Farke’s Whites taking just six. Luton, who have won three of their last five, have also turned a corner of late despite a host of injuries and the Hatters now also have players coming back – as too do Farke’s Whites. Farke provided extensive team news updates at Thursday’s pre-match press conference – at which he revealed that keeper Illan Meslier would be dropped and replaced by Karl Darlow after his latest calamity between the sticks. There were also updates on six others. Hatters boss Bloomfield then held his pre-match press briefing late on Friday afternoon. After the final updates from both camps, here, we run through the injury news from both camps ahead of a massive fixture for both sides.