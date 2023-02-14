Luke Ayling shares Michael Skubala stance and eyes Leeds United platform with huge fans' praise
Luke Ayling is confident that Leeds United have a platform to build from, backed by fans and a caretaker boss both described as "brilliant" by the Whites defender.
The thriving Ayling produced another strong performance in Sunday's Premier League showdown at home to arch rivals Manchester United but managerless Leeds fell to 2-0 defeat through late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Ayling, though, has been highly impressed by the work of co-caretaker boss Michael Skubala and his current first-team Whites management set-up plus the continued support of his club's fans.
Leeds are now into their second week of their search for a new head coach following the sacking of Jesse Marsch but Ayling said his side would definitely be open to under-21s boss Skubala taking charge of further games amid the current hunt for a new boss.
Asked if that was something he would be open to by Sky Sports on Sunday, Ayling said: "Yeah. I ain't sure what's going on behind the scenes or if we are close to getting a manager but Skubes and his staff have done an absolutely brilliant job in these last four days. I think our team ethic and our team thing showed that so we will just keep plugging along until things change.”
Leeds were only undone in the 80th minute of Sunday's Roses derby through a Rashford header before Garnacho added a second with five minutes left. The Whites had earlier squandered some decent chances in front of goal and the Whites also led 2-0 in Wednesday night's clash at Old Trafford until the Red Devils rallied to seal a 2-2 draw. Leeds will return to action next Saturday with an away date at Everton.
Pressed on whether he felt Leeds had a platform to build from, Ayling declared: "Yeah. I think our fans have always been with us. They travel home and away and they are absolutely brilliant every game so I think us as boys know that we have got them behind us.
"Now we have got a whole week to prepare for our next game. Skubes and his staff have done absolutely brilliant these last four days to get us ready for these two big games so we will see what the next week brings."