Luke Ayling reveals important Leeds United conversations and demands Whites action after lesson

"Our boys have spoken about that this week already that we had that great result against Chelsea and then we didn't pick up a win for another eight,” said Ayling to BBC Radio Leeds. "We know that we have got to go into this game and give our all and that same kind of mental strength. We will go into the game with a game plan, we have got to make sure we stick to it and then take our chances when they come along."Ayling added: "I feel like we've been in all of them eight games. You can probably take Brentford out of that, but we were still in that game until late and then a few goals take it away from us. But we've been in all of them games and it's been a little moment where something could go in for us and then it changes the game. I think us boys as a group know that we're close and the table is so tight that a few wins and then you shoot back up. I think we need to stay with our trust in the manager and I think that showed on the weekend that the boys do trust him."