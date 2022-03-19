Leeds were 2-0 down at half-time of Friday's evening's Premier League contest following strikes from Jonny and Francisco Trincao as part of an awful 45 minutes for the Whites who lost three players to injury.

Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich were all forced off but Aylng hailed United's second-half response and says the game turned when Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was sent off in the 53rd minute.

Jimenez was given his marching orders for a second booking following a collision with Whites keeper Illan Meslier who also had to come off injured, the Frenchman replaced by Kristoffer Klaesson.

WORK NEEDED: On the cartwheel celebration, above, admits Leeds United matchwinner Luke Ayling. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds then netted twice in the space of four minutes through Jack Harrison and Rodrigo to draw level at 2-2 before completing a stunning comeback when Ayling hammered home a 91st-minute winner.

"It's some buzz," said Ayling, speaking to LUTV.

"We came in 2-0 down with a sloppy goal towards the end of the half and the boys' heads seemed a bit down.

"But we came out in the second half and showed a bit of character.

"The man getting sent off is a massive game-changer and the boys dug in and it's a massive three points, huge."

Asked for his view on the sending off, Ayling reasoned: "I don't know. I was down the other side and it seemed like our goalie got their first but they are both running at pace.

"Maybe if it goes against us then it is probably harsh but we'll take them."

Ayling also needed no second invitation to hammer home his winner, the defender producing a clinical and no-nonsense finish in stoppage time as Wolves failed to clear a free-kick.

The Whites captain then attempted a spectacular summersault celebration which wasn't quite pulled off to the same effect as his powerful strike.

Asked about what was going through his head as the chance presented itself for his winner, Ayling smiled: "Just head over it and smash it as fast as I can.

"Then I tried to do the Robbie Keane but I couldn't land the cartwheel which was a bit disappointing.

"I'll have to work on that."