Luke Ayling makes worrying Leeds United fitness admission in strong West Ham display verdict

Luke Ayling has delivered a very honest assessment of Leeds United's collapse at West Ham and highlighted a big reason for this season's shortcomings.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st May 2023, 17:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 17:44 BST

Third-bottom Leeds had to win Sunday's clash at West Ham to keep their bid for Premier League safety in their own hands and Sam Alllardyce's side went ahead in the 17th minute through a terrific Rodrigo volley.

West Ham, though, equalised just after the half hour mark through Declan Rice before netting through both Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini after the break as Leeds wilted in the second half.

The collapse followed a similar pattern to many of United's other defeats this season and Ayling has expressed his belief that United's fitness is not where it has been in previous years.

HURTING: Leeds United defender Luke Ayling after Sunday's 3-1 loss at West Ham. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.HURTING: Leeds United defender Luke Ayling after Sunday's 3-1 loss at West Ham. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.
"We are very disappointed," said Ayling, speaking post match to Sky Sports "We started the game well, we go 1-0 up and then we concede a goal again and then we come at half-time and we feel okay.

"And then the second half is just not good enough. We can't seem to go again. We put so much into the first half and then in the second half we just have nothing so it's very disappointing."

Asked why he felt the intensity had slipped, Ayluing admitted: "I think in years gone past, teams feared us when it comes to a running point of view and our fitness and stuff and I just don't feel like it's there this season.

"We start so well, we start bright, we score a goal then they score a goal. That can happen at this level but then we came out for the second half and we just can't go again so it's very disappointing.

"We know where we are so we are pushing to get that second goal and then we leave it a bit open at the back and then they get a goal and then we are gung go trying to get back in the game. Then we concede a real bad third goal."

