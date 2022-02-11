Luke Ayling issues Goodison Park warning as Leeds United head to Everton

The Toffees have lost 11 of their last 15 Premier League games including all of their last four, a run of form which has sent the Merseyside outfit tumbling down the table to 16th.

However, Ayling is wary of the fact that Saturday's clash against the Whites will present a first home league game in charge for new boss Frank Lampard and is mindful of the impact that could have on atmosphere at Goodison Park.

Lampard has been brought in to replace the sacked Rafa Benitez and now faces the side directly above his newly-inherited team in the table.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NOTE OF CAUTION: Issued by Luke Ayling, above, as his Leeds United side head to Goodison Park to face Everton. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"It's another huge game," said Ayling, talking to BT Sport on the back of drawing a 3-3 thriller at Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

"We are going there and they are in a bit of a tricky run of form but it's Frank's first game there in the league so the place will be rocking so it should be a good game."