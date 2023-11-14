Luke Ayling highlights possible Leeds United problem as star fan invites Whites to big event

Luke Ayling is hoping there's a welcome Leeds United problem in the event of a possible club darts invite.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ayling, Liam Cooper, Georginio Rutter, Illan Meslier and Glen Kamara all met with huge Leeds fan and darts world no 4 Luke Humphries to throw a few arrows for a feature on Sky Sports. PDC star Humphries looks set to be included in the 2024 Premier League Darts competition which will visit First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday, May 9 - five days after the conclusion of the regular Championship campaign.

Humphries is planning on walking out to club anthem Marching On Together, but Ayling provided a brilliant quip explaining why he might be unable to attend. Sizing up next year's Premier League Darts, Humphries explained: "I think that I might stand a good chance this year. I am fourth in the world now, the top four get automatic picks and then they have four wildcards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But winning that major tour, obviously even if I wasn't top four which I probably will be, then hopefully fingers crossed. Obviously the most exciting thing for me is going to be playing in Leeds, if they allow me to come out to Marching On Together then I will."

WELCOME PROBLEM: Eyed by Leeds United's Luke Ayling, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Cooper then explained: "It kills us a bit because I would love to go and enjoy myself at the darts but it's always a Thursday isn't it the Premier League."

To which Humphries replied: "It's five days after the season finished so when we get promoted - unless you are on holiday of course because it's five days after the season ends."