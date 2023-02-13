Luke Ayling highlights key factor in Leeds United collapse and answers Whites forward question

Managerless Leeds took a 2-2 draw from Wednesday night's first of two back-to-back clashes against the Red Devils in the club's first game since the sacking of Jesse Marsch. Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is currently heading up a caretaker management team that again took charge for Sunday's home rematch against the Red Devils which was goalless with 11 minutes left.

The visitors, though, went ahead in the 80th minute as Marcus Rashford headed home a Luke Shaw cross and the Red Devils bagged a second just five minutes later through Alejandro Garnacho. Leeds had earlier squandered several good chances to go in front and Ayling admitted that profligacy in front of goal and then particularly the size of a Whites squad hit with injuries were factors in the defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that we played really well for 80 minutes and we gave it our all," said Ayling to post-match media. "We had some big chances especially in the second half I think and they are the moments that change games.

ATTEMPT: Luke Ayling tries to put Leeds United in front against arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road with an overhead kick from a corner. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"We had them pinned in the second half and they have one chance. You can't give a player who is that much in confidence that much time in the box to score a goal. We have to take the positives from it.

"We played so well in the week as well and then we came here and we have got five or six injuries, players who could be starting as well. Our squad is a bit smaller so we had to go again and I think the last ten minutes showed that. We just came up a little bit short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think we can be proud of our last four days in a week that has been tricky for the club that we have stuck together and we have played really well in these two games and now we move on to next Saturday."